UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets with Grand Imam of al-Azhar

El-Tayeb said during the meeting the UAE and Egypt enjoy deeply rooted historical relations based on common goals and destiny, adding that the late Sheikh Zayed, followed by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, laid down the foundations of this relationship through his unrelenting support for the Arab unity.

He also lauded the UAE's support for the message of peace and tolerance and said that the cooperation between Al-Azhar and the UAE helped in countering extremism and terrorism across the world and building bridges of peace between the East and the West.

Al Junaibi said that Al-Azhar, under the leadership of the Grand Imam, is exerting great efforts to spread the message of tolerance and justice and fighting trends of extremism that threaten to undermine the security and stability in the Arab and Islamic world.

He also pointed out that the UAE respects and values Al Azhar as a reference which was, and still, promoting the message of centrism worldwide. Al Azhar played throughout long years the role of a minaret for moderation for Muslims from around the world and the UAE will leave no stone unturned to support it, he concluded.