Umm Al Quwain Ruler launches "Future Government"

He made this statement while launching the "Future Government in Umm Al Quwain," which involves nine government authorities and the emirate’s Executive Council, as well as nine essential structural changes, to keep pace with the future directives of the UAE government and adopt its model of government development work in Umm Al Quwain, in co-operation with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the General Secretariat of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council.

Sheikh Saud said that the Umm Al Quwain government is at the forefront of a new stage of innovation, excellence and pioneering in government work, with the aim of employing the capabilities of UAE nationals and developing them, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Centennial 2071, and the Umm Al Quwain Vision 2021.

"The diligent efforts of the UAE people resulted in the "Future Government" innovation, which will improve the country’s working efficiency and effectiveness, according to the best international standards while presenting a new era of government work development in Umm Al Quwain and providing happiness and prosperity for the UAE community," Sheikh Saud added.

The "Future Government of Umm Al Quwain" aims to qualify human resources, through developing government leadership programmes and specialist training programmes, as well as achieving the happiness of customers through developing smart services, categorising service centres, creating a unified centre for services, and standardising a customer happiness guide.

It also aims to strengthen the integration of various specialisations and the flexible structure of government authorities while keeping pace with developments by strengthening the culture of innovation and following the directives of the UAE Government, as well as improving government performance through the strategic planning of government authorities, developing a government performance system, and launching a government excellence award.

The "Future Government in Umm Al Quwain" will also witnesses several structural changes, to achieve its goal of adopting a futuristic model that will strengthen the government’s strategic work, including the merging of several government departments into one entity, under the name, "Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department," as well as the merging of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, the Falaj Al Mualla Municipality Department, the Land and Property Department and the Department of Public Works and Services into one entity, under the name, "Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department," which will be headed by the Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, to integrate their tasks and offer excellent services to customers.

The Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department will establish procedural regulations to create systems for preserving the environment, promoting public health, organising projects to beautify the city, establishing parks, issuing licences for buildings, overseeing and categorising the work of brokers, registering real estate titles, and preserving the records of their owners.

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council will handle several specialist tasks to support the Executive Council in making and adopting decisions, policies and strategies, as well as in monitoring their execution by government authorities, offering technical support, preparing the emirate’s strategic plan and those of other government departments, managing the government’s programmes that aim to achieve service excellence, offering suggestions, and developing and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the government sector.

The change in the "Future Government of Umm Al Quwain" is represented in the establishment of the "Umm Al Quwain Investment and Development Authority," which aims to encourage investment in the emirate and achieve the goals of Umm Al Quwain Vision to create a sustainable economy.

The fourth change is represented in the establishment of a local authority for integrated transportation, with the aim of regulating transport specialisations and preparing relevant comprehensive strategic plans, in co-ordination with concerned authorities, as well as developing and applying the necessary policies to achieve the maximum related benefits.

The fifth change is represented in merging of the Archaeology and Heritage Department and the Tourism Development Department into one body, under the name, "Tourism and Archaeology Department," in line with the emirate’s new tourism strategy.

The sixth involves the changing of the name of the Planning and Survey Department to the "Urban Planning Department," to reflect the overall concept of planning. The new department aims to strengthen the infrastructure of the emirate, in line with its new vision.

The seventh involves the changing of the name of the Department of Finance and Administration to the "Finance Department," to reflect its role in establishing financial policies and systems, in accordance with the modern accounting regulations, as well as in creating the necessary frameworks and methodologies to apply, monitor and evaluate its financial policies, plans and systems, and to prepare its balance sheet and draft the emirate’s annual budget.

The eighth change is represented by the changing of the name of the Department of eGovernment to the "Department of Smart Government," or the "Smart Umm Al Quwain."

The ninth change involves changing the name of the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority to "Umm Al Quwain Industrial Authority," in accordance with the standards, systems, procedures and models of its work.