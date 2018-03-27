UAE Ambassador attends ceremony to deliver Emirati aid to Ethiopian Red Cross

Al Mehri expressed his happiness at the Foundation’s co-operation with the Ethiopian Red Cross, which is the leading organisation that offers humanitarian aid in Ethiopia.



He added that the UAE’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid around the world are based on not discriminating on the basis of religion or race and providing humanitarian assistance.



He explained that the support offered by the Foundation is only the beginning, and the UAE’s support to the Ethiopian Red Cross will continue through other Emirati charity organisations and foundations.



Al Mehri also highlighted the assistance offered by Emirati charity organisations and foundations over the previous years, including the launch of two secondary model schools by the Foundation and the digging of 60 deep wells equipped with submersible pumps to provide drinking water for over half a million people in the Ethiopian countryside, which was implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Officials from the Ethiopian Red Cross thanked the Foundation and the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa for their initiative to offer their support while expressing their readiness to co-operate with the Embassy in implementing various projects, to assist the needy in Ethiopia.