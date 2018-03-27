Hamdan bin Mohammed: GPP provides exceptional growth opportunities for entrepreneurs

The programme is a leading initiative that provides business opportunities for Emirati Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and supports them in expanding their operations, thereby promoting national entrepreneurship and contributing to enhancing Dubai’s GDP, Sheikh Hamdan added.

The total value of the contracts provided by Dubai SME – the agency of the Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai, mandated to develop the SME sector - for GPP members amounted to AED1.5 billion in 2017, 44.5 percent higher than the AED857.76 million recorded in 2016. For the first time, the value of the contracts exceeded AED1 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his support for the SME sector, citing Article 12 of Law No. 16 of 2016, which requires all Dubai Government entities - as well as institutions where the Dubai Government owns more than 25 percent of the capital - to procure 10 percent of their purchases from Emirati-owned Dubai-SME-member start-ups.

The entities are also required to waive any fees associated with joining their ‘approved supplier’s registrar’ for Dubai SME members, in addition to giving them preference over other companies when evaluating tenders and bids – as long as the difference between theirs and the best offer does not exceed 5 percent.

Sheikh Hamdan also applauded all federal and local government and semi-government entities, as well as private organisations, that had put forth initiatives and efforts to improve the performance of the GPP. In evaluating its results, the programme took into consideration the nature of the support offered by each entity, the number of initiatives it launched, as well as the number of SMEs benefitting from their support.