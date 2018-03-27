UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence holds first meeting

Headed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the meeting highlighted the importance of implementing the strategy, which aims to make the UAE a global leader in AI.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rawda Al Saadi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre, ADSIC; Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director-General of the Smart Dubai Office, SDO; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah’s Department of eGovernment; Ohood Al Shuhail, Director-General of Ajman’s Digital Government; Khalid Sultan Al Shamsi, General Manager of the eGovernment Department in Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah’s Department of e-Government; Ahmed bin Saeed Al Sayah, General Manager of the eGovernment Authority in Ras al-Khaimah, and Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Director-General for the Government Services Sector and Assistant Director-General for the Corporate Services Sector at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

Al Olama stressed that the Council’s first meeting had a full agenda, which addressed many vital issues regarding AI and its expected role in excellence-driven future governments.

"Guided by the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has embraced innovation and forged strategic international partnerships, to present bold new scenarios where AI will play a vital role in building the future. The UAE is prepared to handle this breakthrough technology and incorporate it in a clear, forward-thinking and long-term strategy, to advance all its vital sectors, in line with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071," Al Olama said.

During the meeting, the Council’s members discussed several strategic long-term topics, including its objectives and functions, the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and its objectives and potential, and the competitive advantages and economic benefits of adopting AI.

The Council’s tasks were also outlined, which include providing counsel on matters referred to it by the UAE Ministerial Cabinet.

The Council is tasked with encouraging the exchange of knowledge and experience related to AI, integrating AI into education, spreading awareness and knowledge among the public sector, using AI to ensure the happiness of individuals, and proposing policies and strategies to create a generation of tech-savvy citizens with knowledge of AI.

It also examined a proposed evaluation mechanism for AI applications, titled, "UAI," which are based four metrics - ensuring the positive use of AI, user data privacy, data security and integrity, and efficient data sharing with relevant authorities.

The meeting also discussed the significant national economic benefits of adopting AI, which is expected to increase economic output by 26 percent and boost the value of the economy by AED335 billion.

The Council also reviewed the major objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.