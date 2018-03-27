UAE Parliamentary Group continues participation in 138th IPU Assembly

In his speech, Jassem addressed several regional and international topics, including refugees and illegal immigration, which have deteriorated in the recent years due to crises and conflicts in several countries.

He added that parliamentarians have a key role in finding solutions to the refugee issue, not only from a political level but also from a social and humanitarian perspective.

He also called for the implementation of a global convention on safe and legal migration, to ensure fundamental human rights and protect refugees, in accordance with the universal principles of human rights.

"The UAE Parliamentary Division is stressing that parliaments have many responsibilities and obligations in situations that relate to the suffering of refugees, as the world is currently witnessing the highest rates of displacement in its history," Jassem said.

He noted that the UAE has provided refugees with humanitarian aid while referring to its refugee camps for Syrians in Jordan, Iraq and Greece, as well as its support for the infrastructure, education and health sectors in Yemen, and its assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and its other humanitarian and relief efforts around the world.

He further added that the UAE, in co-operation with the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, and as part of an initiative by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, established the Fund for Refugee Women, which aims to provide better care and lives for women and children, who are victims of crises and disasters.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mehrezi, FNC Member, also participated in the Middle East Affairs Committee, as part of the 138th IPU Assembly.

The Committee discussed the election of its new chairman and the current situation the Middle East. It also presented a report on its activities since its 63rd edition, as well as a report on Jerusalem and the state of various peace projects.

Martin Chungong, IPU Secretary-General, presented the report on the current situation in the Middle East, including in Yemen and Syria, as well as information on the committee’s activities since its last meeting.

He also welcomed the suggestion of the Executive Committee related to the presence of a Yemeni Parliamentary Delegation in the IPU’s 138th Assembly and presented an overview of the situation in Yemen.

The speaker from the Yemeni Parliament said that the Houthi militias seek to destroy Yemen while calling on the IPU to help his country.