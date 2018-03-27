Sultan Al Mansouri attends Pakistan Consulate reception in Dubai

The reception was attended by a large number of Consul Generals and their representatives, officials of the UAE Government, media and members of the Pakistan community.

Consul-General of Pakistan, Syed Javed Hassan, on the occasion paid a special tribute to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for his efforts in developing UAE-Pakistan friendship, adding that the late ruler's legacy has been carried forward by the UAE leadership.

"The UAE Armed Forces contingent’s participation in our National Day Parade in Islamabad was a manifestation of our brotherly ties," he concluded.