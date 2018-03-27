UAE hosts 1st Conference of Lessons Learned from C-IED

"The main purpose of this conference is to increase cooperation and exchange of information, experiences and lessons learned in order to counter the IED threat. This will be a great benefit for all of us as we will avoid mistakes and will not waste resources on developing equipment that has already proven of no avail," Major General Saleh Mohammed Al Ameri, Commander of Land Forces, said in his inaugural speech.

Held under the patronage of UAE Ministry of Defence, MoD, in cooperation with the Joint IED Defeat Organisation, JIDO, USA, the first "Lessons Learned Countering Improvised Explosives Devices, C-IED, Conference inaugural day saw the participation of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior Armed Forces officers, officials from the diplomatic corps, and foreign delegates.

The Commander of Land Forces said, "The Iranian Houthi Militia began extensively using various types of IEDs, especially when the Arab Coalition Forces launched the operation to liberate the Red Sea Coastal cities. These guerrillas have never used such new types of the IEDs before. These Militia would not be able to develop methods of killing and destruction unless supported by a regional network of terrorist-sponsoring states and organisations that provide them with money, equipment and expertise."

He went on to say, “The increased use of the IEDs by militia exacerbate the suffering and agony among the Yemeni people. Based on our statistics, IEDs resulted in a heavy toll of 146 victims, including 30 children, and 164 civilian injuries of which 28 were children and 26 were women." He also said that some samples of the IEDs that were captured by the UAE and Saudi armed forces will be presented will be presented on the sidelines of the conference.

Major General Saleh Mohammed Al Ameri told the audience that, "The UAE has been one of the leading states to fight terrorism regardless of its forms, in addition to its efforts of fighting terrorists organisations like Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Iranian Houthi militia. Our Armed Forces exerted substantial efforts in bringing stability back to the liberated Yemeni areas. In this connection, the UAE EOD team successfully neutralised 2610 IEDs in the costal front alone, saving the lies of countless innocent people."

He added, "Therefore, we have taken on the responsibility on our own shoulders and listed these threats as our top priority to preserve the civilian lives and ensure that relief operations are conducted smoothly. However, defeating this threat requires monitoring terrorists in their pursuit to develop IED techniques. While at the same time endeavouring to acquire knowledge, technical methods specialised training and appropriate TTP (tactics, techniques and procedures).

At the end of his speech, the Commander of Land Forces of the UAE said that as this threat is ever-changing and endless, "I suggest that one of the participant states volunteers to host the second conference next year."

The two-day conference seeks to know the latest threats and improvised explosives devices used in places of conflict. It is also meant to increase cooperation between nations, agencies and organisations working in the field of C-IED. Also to know the latest technologies and techniques used in the fight and defeat IEDs.