ERC launches project to supply schools in Hadramaut with furniture, computers

The new project aims to improve and develop the education sector in the Yemeni cities and implement vital programmes that will fulfil local educational requirements.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel Mansour Al Tamimi, Director-General of Tarim Directorate, and Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team, and several officials from the education sector.

Al Neyadi stressed that the new project is part of the ERC’s general plan to enhance the level of education in Hadramaut and provide the governorate with a suitable academic environment while noting that the project is part of a range of local development projects carried out by the ERC.

He added that the ERC is keen to launch relief, health, education and infrastructure projects in the country’s various liberated governorate, including Hadramaut, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to support the Yemeni people.

For his part, Al Tamimi expressed his happiness at the launch of the project and hailed the ERC’s efforts to develop local infrastructure through their education projects in the directorate, which include the maintenance and refurbishment of schools and assisting students, by providing them with the appropriate academic environment.