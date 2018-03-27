UAE Ambassador holds reception in honour of Sudanese official

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Hamad Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, has held a reception in honour of Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, at the embassy headquarters in Khartoum.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arab ambassadors accredited to Sudan, a number of UAE investors as well as directors of UAE companies operating in Sudan.

Al Junaibi spoke about the distinguished UAE-Sudanese relations and mean to further develop these relations to better serve the interest of both countries and peoples.

For his part, Al Naeem lauded the UAE-Sudanese relations saying that the leaderships of both countries are supporting the development of mutual cooperation in various fields.