UAE Parliamentary Division welcomes IPU's approval of emergency item on Al Quds

  • Monday 26, March 2018 in 11:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Parliamentary Division welcomed the approval of a joint request for the addition of an emergency item in the agenda of the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, entitled: "The consequences of the US declaration on Al Quds and the rights of the Palestinian people in the light of the UN Charter and resolutions", as a great achievement to be added to the historic and legitimate record of the holy city of AL Quds.
“The move by the IPU Assembly confirms the legitimate and just cause of the Palestinian Cause,'' said Ali Jasim, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division and Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Group, following the meeting.

UN resolutions consider Al Quds a ''city under Israeli occupation'' and the Israeli occupation, the occupying power, has no right to change the status quo.