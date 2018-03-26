UAE Parliamentary Division welcomes IPU's approval of emergency item on Al Quds

“The move by the IPU Assembly confirms the legitimate and just cause of the Palestinian Cause,'' said Ali Jasim, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division and Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Group, following the meeting.
UN resolutions consider Al Quds a ''city under Israeli occupation'' and the Israeli occupation, the occupying power, has no right to change the status quo.
