UAE young MP calls for launching 'Youth Circles' at IPU's Young Parliamentarians Forum

Federal National Council member Faisal Al Dhabahi said youth are playing crucial role in shaping the future of the UAE, pointing out to the Youth Empowerment Strategy, which aims to enable the government and young Emiratis to work together to help deliver Vision 2021.



The UAE, he stated, created a portfolio for state minister for youth held by Shamma Al Mazrui, and set up a 13-member youth council to advise the government on youth affairs.



Among the proposals submitted by the UAE, Al Dhabahi called for launching 'Youth Circles'' to discuss issues of interest to international youth like engaging young minds in the sustainable development agenda and to analyse challenges facing youth participation in political life.

He also proposed a 'Youth Dialogue Platform' to discuss best practices that enable youth to meet challenges and deliver their aspirations.



The Forum discussed recent developments in youth participation in different countries and debated the progress made to date and the current challenges to draw conclusions and make recommendations.