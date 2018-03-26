GCAA condemns Qatari fighter jets' interception of two UAE-registered planes

  • Monday 26, March 2018 in 10:42 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has condemned the reckless manner in which two Qatari fighter jets, dangerously approached two UAE-registered commercial airplanes, while flying over the Bahraini air space today, in a flagrant and serious threat to the civil aviation and air navigation safety.

The pilot of one airplane had to do an emergency maneuvers to avoid colliding with the Qatari jets.

In a statement issues today, the GCAA said it was not the first time that such "provocative" was carried out. Two similar acts were committed before and were reported to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"The GCAA condemns such irresponsible acts against civilian air traffic on regular, scheduled service on flight-path known to ICAO and reiterates the UAE right to take all necessary actions, granted by the international law," it added.