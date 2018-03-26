GCAA condemns Qatari fighter jets' interception of two UAE-registered planes

The pilot of one airplane had to do an emergency maneuvers to avoid colliding with the Qatari jets.

In a statement issues today, the GCAA said it was not the first time that such "provocative" was carried out. Two similar acts were committed before and were reported to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"The GCAA condemns such irresponsible acts against civilian air traffic on regular, scheduled service on flight-path known to ICAO and reiterates the UAE right to take all necessary actions, granted by the international law," it added.