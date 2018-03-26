USAID is working with Arab Coalition for a healthy, prosperous Yemen: USAID official

The US official is currently on a visit to Abu Dhabi to explore ways of broadening ties with the UAE in general and ERC specifically on Yemen.

"This is my first visit to Abu Dhabi and my overriding impression is that the Emiratis are doing it right. They have a vision for their future and they create opportunities for next generations."

Harden served before for three years as the Director for the USAID Mission to the West Bank and Gaza. He spent nearly a year and a half as the Deputy Mission Director at the USAID Mission to Iraq and served for three years as Senior Advisor to the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace. He established the first USAID presence in Libya in 2011.

"Our partners in the Arab Coalition are working to see a healthy, prosperous and unified Yemen that can contribute to the global economy. One of the reasons I’m here is to work more closely with the UAE in general and the ERC specifically. And quiet recently, I have been working closely with UAE government officials on the banking crisis and economic challenges in Yemen. I personally have a long history working with the UAE on many of the most pressing issues in the Middle East region."

Harden believes external interference into Yemen’s internal affairs are creating more hurdles on the path toward political accommodation and peace. "If left alone, Yemenis can resolve their disputes. When external factors are in, the conflict exacerbates. We are working hard to make sure Yemenis themselves take control of their future and their political process and chart a path of political accommodation and peace."

The US official is of the opinion that that the previous UN-led efforts in Yemen have not failed due to "lack of trying on the part of the UN; nor does it have anything to do with certain steps that have not been taken. The thing is that it needs the will of all parties to decide the future of their children by letting down weapons and adhere to the peace process and to address their grievances outside the battlefield and show commitment to peace and prosperity."

He is optimistic about the mission of the new United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths. "US believes that the only way to end the conflict in Yemen is to adhere to UN resolutions on Yemen. The war itself has to come to an end and when the war extends beyond the borders it becomes more difficult to come to an end. The US is supporting the efforts led by the UN and I believe the UN new envoy will succeed. He is a skilled negotiator. He worked in complicated environments before and speculations about he will succeed or not don’t really matter because he is really on the ground and talking to all parties concerned. I would only counsel patience and perspective because Yemen is one of the most complicated crises we have seen. We have two options: failure or success, and we have to be patient to achieve success because failure would mean more suffering for innocent people."

Harden sees USAID role in Yemen as more developmental. "The needs in Yemen are vast and there are 22 million Yemenis in need of humanitarian assistance, and about 11 million of them are in acute need; meaning they are desperately in need of food, water and medical care. Again the needs are huge. We provide food to the hungry. US farmers grow the food and we ship to Yemen. We are working closely with the UN to address grave problems like cholera and water sanitation problems. We are continuing our work to address water systems as the people there need drinkable water and proper sanitation. But we are not providing baskets of food only. USAID is working mainly on the development track. We are creating opportunities that help people live with dignity. Since early 2017 we have invested around US$730 million in humanitarian aid in Yemen. We are trying to create job opportunities and help people go to school and live with dignity."

He is very adamant that this aid doesn’t get into the wrong hand. "We are working with very trusted partners, including the UN World Food Programme and UNICEF along with other international non-governmental organisations who have track record of success in this field. We not only collaborate with these agencies, but also monitor their work and bring in third-party monitors to audit and inspect, with the fundamental goal that the people who mostly need the assistance get it. It would be a tragedy that the US tax payers’ money don’t go to the right hand. We are very adamant in giving the assistance to those in need."

"And in this respect I believe we are on the same track with Emiratis with whom I have worked very hard on many pressing issues in the Middle East over the past years. Hopefully I will meet some UAE officials during this visit and if not we will definitely meet next week in Geneva where the UN is hosting a humanitarian appeal for Yemen to which Emiratis will be substantial contributors."