Mohamed bin Zayed receives Department of Health officials

"The UAE has all potentials and resources to upgrade medical and healthcare services to international advanced quality and excellence standards. We have to double efforts to raise the standards of our medical services to the mark of those in advanced nations. Confidence, credibility and comprehensive care should be the most important criteria for the delivery of services," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said as he received a delegation from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi – led by its Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, at Al Bahr Palace on Monday.

While talking the health delegation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of developing the skills and capacities of Emirati healthcare professionals and providing them with knowledge so as to gain scientific and practical expertise through building of qualitative partnerships with world-prominent health and curative services providers and benefiting from each other’s experiences and experiments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of Emirati professionals to affect positive change and add more important, ensure tangible achievements in the healthcare sector a vital human sector and enabler in which advanced nations were built.