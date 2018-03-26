Reading a cornerstone of advancing community: Maitha Al Shamsi

She affirmed that reading and knowledge are among the cornerstones of advancing and developing the community while adding that adopting strategies to promote reading and allocating a month dedicated to it will assist the sustainability of community development and strengthen a unique social model based on tolerance, co-existence and cultural and intellectual diversity between various nationalities.

She urged everyone to prioritise reading and support related activities throughout the year, to make reading a daily behaviour, especially among students.

Al Shamsi said that encouraging a love and passion for reading among children and the youth is a joint responsibility between families and schools while highlighting the importance of maintaining school libraries and increasing the number of reading classes, as well as promoting reading and creative writing skills, by supporting the Arabic language.

She added that the scope of reading cannot be limited, but this does not mean that all written content is valuable, and readers should make good reading choices.

The Minister called on the youth to read about the nation’s history and heritage for the Year of Zayed while urging them to read the biography of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.