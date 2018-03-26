UAE condemns Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday reiterated the UAE's full stand with its sisterly country, in the face of this escalation of hostilities. It added that the attacks reflect the Iranian-backed Houthi militias intransigence and its insistence on destabilising the region's security and stability.

The Ministry said that these repeated attacks and hostile acts by the Houthis underscores the need for a firm stance, and called on the international community to join forces to confront this serious scourge to ensure stability in the region.

The statement further affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Kingdom, stressing that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of national and regional security.