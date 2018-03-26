Three million visits to UAE Government official portal

The page listing information on VAT came on top, followed by visa and jobs pages.

Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director-General for Information and E-Government Sector in the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, said that the official portal of the UAE Government has become the one stop shop for anyone seeking information about the UAE in any field. "The portal includes broad information relevant to service seekers, in addition to government policies, decisions and projects, as well as links to government and eServices," he said.

"It also embodies the principle of positive interaction between the government and the public through multiple communication channels that contribute to improving the content and functions of the portal," he added.

The portal is one of the central pillars in promoting the Smart Services Index, one of the national indicators of the UAE Vision 2021, where the UAE seeks to achieve first position globally.

For people outside the UAE, the website is the first stop for anyone interested in coming to the UAE for tourism, work or investment. This is evident from the many enquiries coming through the communication channels in the portal about opportunities of investment, tourism or employment.