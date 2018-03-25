Nahyan bin Mubarak receives female people of determination

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his pride at their performance and honoured their efforts to represent the UAE, while wishing them luck in the Special Olympics World Games 2019, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next year.

Students Alia Al Zaabi, who won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze in gymnastics, and Mira Youssef Al Khaja and Alia Abdullah Al Muhairi, who won two silver medals in swimming, are people of determination who are members of the Centre.

The the 9th Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Games and the upcoming Special Olympics World Games are part of the UAE Vision 2021, which supports the integration of people of determination into society to live their normal, daily lives.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and his wife Mani Suri, as well as the artist dubbed, "The Sarod Master," Amjad Ali Khan, and his wife Subhalakshmi Khan.