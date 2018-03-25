Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Fine Arts Academy

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the work performance and the start of students’ admission at the academy.

He expressed his pleasure at being at this institution, while stressing the importance of supporting culture and arts in the UAE, as they are one of the most important pillars of renaissance and co-existence among people. He also described music and art as the language that brings together cultures and spreads peace among nations.

He instructed that the best services be offered to meet the needs of the students and carry out the best practices to deliver the artistic and cultural message in an academic way.

He also visited the Arabic Calligraphy Department and the Department of Fine Arts, and praised the academy's launching day.

The Fujairah Crown Prince was accompanied by Ali Obaid Rashid Al Hafiti, Director-General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy.