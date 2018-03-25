Hessa Buhumaid introduces UAE National Family Policy

Speaking to a press conference organised on Sunday at the Social Development Centre in Jumairah, Dubai, to highlight the new policy, the minister said: "Our visionary leadership adopted integrated development policies aimed at placing the UAE as one of the best countries worldwide in social terms by 2071, the year of UAE Centennial. The Emirati society is still enjoying high degree of security, stability and our families still follow the social values and principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed."

The National Family policy seeks to achieve main five goals that focus on building and forming future Emirati families capable of coping with the stresses of life and promoting the stability of family life for generations to come, she said.

The policy includes six components - marriage, family relations, balance of roles, child protection, family protection, and re-engineering the provision of family services to achieve family happiness.

We are facing some serious challenges regarding caring for children because of many reasons, such as most parents toady have jobs and hire nannies to look after their kids while they are away, she said.

As per 2014 statistics, females account for 46 per cent of the working force in UAE, while 66% of the working forces in the government sector, according to 2016 statistics.

"These figures are increasing rapidly," she added.

The rising number of spinsterhood, late marriage and divorce cases are also posing serious obstacles in the way for achieving UAE development goals, she said.