HAI implements AED165 million in charitable work in 2017

Al Nuaimi urged the Board to adopt the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council, which aim to support and develop communities and empower individuals in charitable and humanitarian work, as well as harness their potential to support individuals in need, both inside and outside the country.

During the meeting, the Board discussed HAI’s key achievements and projects from the previous year, noting a nine percent growth in its proceeds, compared to the previous year, as well as its implementation of assistance programmes and projects worth AED165 million in 2017, including AED35 million for projects inside the country. These included zakat, supporting vulnerable families and development health and education programmes. The value of HAI’s external assistance reached AED130 million, which included supporting orphanages and refugee camps, rescuing vulnerable people, as well as implementing health and educational development projects and providing for the basic living requirements of people in remote and poor cities.

Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Executive Director of HAI, said that the meeting presented the report of HAI’s achievements and projects in 2017, as well as its various assistance programmes inside the country and its approved projects for the current year.

The Board also reviewed the HAI’s future Ramadan campaign, approved a proposed plan and budget, and added several topics related to promoting and developing its work.