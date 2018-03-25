Year of Zayed an important step in UAE’s journey of giving: Hamdan bin Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the Year of Zayed is an important step in the UAE’s journey of giving, which aims to achieve progress in finding solutions to humanitarian issues that affect humanity, with the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He made this statement during the launch of a number of ERC development projects in Pakistan for the Year of Zayed.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE’s projects aim to promote its role in the community and serve a wide range of sectors and people in vital areas, especially in health, education and infrastructure, due to the positive effects of these projects in the social and humanitarian development of communities suffering from a lack of essential services.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that Pakistan and its people are a focus of attention of the UAE and its wise leadership. "The UAE was present in Pakistan from an early stage and has supported it in adopting and organising projects that assisted vulnerable communities in facing their difficult living conditions. These efforts will be strengthened during the Year of Zayed, by studying the future needs of Pakistan and answering them through the ERC’s various initiatives," he added.

The ERC will launch many development projects in Pakistan during the Year of Zayed, which will promote the UAE’s role in restoring local infrastructure and supporting Pakistan’s development.

These projects include the launch of two new units at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Sakrwa, Sindh Province, including one for intensive care and another for newborn and premature babies.

The launching ceremony, which was attended by an ERC delegation that was headed by Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Aid, and included Saeed Al Khamiri, was supervised by Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, with the participation of Nasser bin Huwaidin Al Ketbi, UAE Consul-General in Karachi, and Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi.

The ERC also launched a number of projects in Sindh Province, to provide desalinated water using solar-powered pumps, and maintain the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and its facilities.