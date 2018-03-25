Mohamed bin Zayed and Korean President attend signing of MoUs

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, attended the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Kim Dong-yun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance, signed the MoU between the Ministry of Economy and the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups regarding cooperation in SMEs and areas of innovation.

The Ministry of Economy and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, KIPO, will co-operate in the preparation of a state-of-the-art patent management system in the UAE, signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri and Paek Ono-Jiu, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Paek Ono-Jiu also signed a participation contract for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the Ministry of Science and ICT signed an MoU in the science field, which was inked by Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, DED, and Kim Dong-yun.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Paek Ono-Jiu signed an MoU in the renewable energy field.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary to the Crown Prince's Court; Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, the UAE Ambassador to South Korea; Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Lieutenant General Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, were also present.

Kang Kyung-wa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Paek Ono-Jiu; Jeon Jei-guk, Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration; Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of Korea to the UAE; Kim Hyun-chul, Adviser to Korean President for Economic Affairs; Mun Mi-ock, Adviser to the Korean President for Science and Technology, and a number of Korean senior advisors, officials and businessmen were also present.