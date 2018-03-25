Korea's President visits Wahat Al Karama

President Jae-in was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court. He then attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

The Korean President then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the memorial's components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador in Seoul, were also present during the visit.

Moon Jai-in concluded his visit by signing the memorial book, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.