Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of S. Korea

Sheikha Fatima welcomed the First Lady, praising the strong relations between the UAE and Korea in various fields. She also briefed Kim Jung-sook on the high status reached by Emirati women, and their level of empowerment in all sectors, achieving greats strides in gender equality.

Jung-sook, in turn, praised the advanced level achieved by Emirati women and their presence in the work field in both the public and private sectors. She also said that she was very impressed by the significant efforts made by Sheikha Fatima to support women and children in the UAE.

The Korean First Lady noted that she had seen many reports praising UAE women's progression as an active member of society and the concentrated actions taken by Her Highness to boost the Emirati women's role, providing opportunities to acquire an education and access to health services, as well as encouraging and enabling them to work across all sectors.

Sheikha Fatima held a luncheon in honour of Jung-sook and was attended by a number of Sheikhas, ministers and senior officials.

As part of her visit, Jung-sook toured the Louvre Abu Dhabi and was briefed on its cultural and archaeological contents, which are a source of inspiration as the first international museum in the Middle East region reflecting the spirit of openness and dialogue between cultures.