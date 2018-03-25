First Lady of South Korea praises Emirati women achievements

The First Lady said that she was impressed by the Emirati women's achievements over the past years and their increased presence in various sectors thanks to the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who is an ardent supporter of women.

This came during a visit by the First Lady of South Korea to the General Women's Union, where she was received by Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, SCMC Secretary-General, and a number of senior officials.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, welcomed Kim Jung-sook and emphasised the importance of this visit to familiarise the guest with the progress of Emirati women in various fields. She also affirmed the importance of informing the leaders and peoples of both countries on the programmes set up by the GWU under the leadership of Sheikha Fatima.

Al Falasi, in turn, expressed her appreciation of the First Lady's visit. She added that the progress made by the General Women's Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood is great for women in general and mothers and children in particular, as it is supported by the country's wise leadership and Sheikha Fatima.

Jung-sook, who was accompanied by Al Falasi, watched a short film showing the stages of the establishment of the union and the accomplishments reached by Emirati women in education and work.

The First Lady toured Al Jawhara Hall, where the awards received by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, are on display, in recognition of her role in supporting humanitarian and charitable causes and the advancement of Emirati women.

She also visited a number of the GWU's departments and was briefed on the Union's efforts to preserve the country's heritage.