Mohamed bin Zayed says South Korean ties can get even better

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made these remarks during the course of official talks held today at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi with the President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who is on an official state visit.

His Highness welcomed the visit of the Korean President and his accompanying delegation and expressed confidence that the visit would further boost their strong relationship and strategic partnership. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in investment, economic ties and trade, science and technology, energy and health care, and discussed regional and international issues.

The talks touched on the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and the positive role played by the Republic of Korea in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the South Korean President’s role in strengthening UAE-South Korean relations. He said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was determined to expand cooperation with the Republic of South Korea in various sectors, especially energy, technology, industry and investment. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said their bilateral ties had the potential to become even stronger, noting that the rate of progress had been very good.

"The Republic of Korea has adopted a unique development model based on innovation, creativity and knowledge, and this makes for a very productive relationship with the UAE, which places great emphasis on innovation, technology transfer, production, human resource development and economic diversification. Sustainable development in the post-oil era is one of UAE’s chief priorities," His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his confidence that relations between the UAE and South Korea would become even stronger, boosted by President Moon Jae-in’s visit. He was pleased that President Jae-in's was impressed by the UAE’s progress.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the role played by Korean companies operating in the UAE in supporting its development plans and hoped that the two countries would cooperate more closely in future.

The Korean President expressed his happiness with his visit and at the level of closeness between the two countries. "I am very happy that UAE is the first country in the Middle East that I am visiting since taking office. I am very pleased to come to you and meet with you personally," he said.

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea was keen to strengthen its strategic relations with the UAE and develop partnership in other fields. He expressed his happiness at visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which he described as beautiful and blessed with the spirit of unity and tolerance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He said by celebrating the Year of Zayed, the UAE was spreading the Founding Father’s humanitarian vision and wise leadership.

The President said South Korea desired that the strategic relations between the countries should be upgraded to open new horizons for bilateral cooperation and partnership.

The UAE welcomed the proposal to upgrade relations between the two countries to the special strategic level since it marked a deepening of ties.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed their desire to expand areas of cooperation keeping in mind the potential for growth, especially in the fields of investment, technology and energy, in addition to the common political will of the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of consolidating the concepts and values of tolerance, dialogue and co-existence, emphasising the need for the international community to exert more effort to achieve peace and security.

The meeting was also attended by Kim Dong-yun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance, Kang Kyung-wa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paek Ono-Jiu, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy; Jeon Jei-guk, Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration; Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Kim Hyun-chul, Adviser to Korean President for Economic Affairs; and Mun Mi-ock, Adviser to Korean President for Science and Technology; and a number of Korean senior advisors, officials and businessmen.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

The delegation was also received by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea; Lt. General Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bawardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.