MOFAIC observes 'Earth Hour'

The ministry switched-off light in its premises from 8:30pm to 9:30pm to observe an hour without electricity as part of the international campaign. The UAE missions abroad also switched off their lights for one hour.
The ministry's participation in the 'Earth Hour' is part of its efforts to contribute in raising awareness about global warming and the need to minimise energy consumption and to protect the environment.
