Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

  • Saturday 24, March 2018 in 10:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in Saturday visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque along with his wife. He was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Seoul, and members of the delegation accompanying him on his visit to the UAE.
The Korean President was shown around the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed and briefed by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, on the unique leadership qualities embodied by the nation's founding father.

During the tour, President Moon Jae-in and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the Islamic architecture and the history of the edifice which plays an important role in promoting intercultural communication and enhancing the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among peoples across the world.

At the end of the visit, the Korean President was presented with a copy of the book, "Spaces of Light", one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and a copy of the book, "The Houses of God", which deals with the history of mosques in Islamic history.