Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Korean President was shown around the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed and briefed by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, on the unique leadership qualities embodied by the nation's founding father.



During the tour, President Moon Jae-in and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the Islamic architecture and the history of the edifice which plays an important role in promoting intercultural communication and enhancing the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among peoples across the world.



At the end of the visit, the Korean President was presented with a copy of the book, "Spaces of Light", one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and a copy of the book, "The Houses of God", which deals with the history of mosques in Islamic history.