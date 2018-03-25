Dubai police arrest Int’l gang for stealing 100 million Thai Baht

Maj-Gen Al Marri said the Dubai Police officers have always been motivated by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create a society that is secure and safe for all residents.



He added that Dubai Police would seize every effort to preserve the security and safety of our community against all risks, whether internally or from abroad.



Moreover, Maj-Gen Al Marri attributed the success of the operation to the directives of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who has always directed UAE’s security forces to develop the established relations between the United Arab Emirates and various countries in the field of combating crime and developing effective plans to stop criminals locally, regionally, and internationally.

Al Marri also praised the efforts exerted by task forces at the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, in maintaining highest levels of security and safety, and doing all that is precious and generous, and performing their security duty to the fullest, praising the speed of their response to the arrest of the gang members in a short time.



Commenting on the case, Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant of Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, said the operation began when Dubai Police received some information about 24 people of Thai nationality and a person of Taiwan nationality who formed an organised criminal gang specialising in stealing bank accounts in Thailand and some other Asian countries through fraud and corruption.

The victims (owners of the bank accounts) were deceived to transfer funds from their accounts to fake accounts in some East Asian countries. All victims were from Thailand and some Asian countries.



Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri added that gang members had already been accused with fraud in Thailand, and that they were using modern technology so their crime would appear as an intercontinental crime.

"Immediately after receiving the information, a team of Dubai police was formed to raid and arrest the gang. After locating their hiding place, which is located in a residential area, our team raided and arrested all members of the gang consisting of men and women with about 150 smart phones and 40 laptops, as well as some technical devices that helped them commit these kinds of crimes." Maj-Gen Al Mansouri added.



Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said the gang had taken up a hide place in a residential area to give the impression that they were an Asian family in order to dispel any suspicion around them.