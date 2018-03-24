Rulers attend Al Shurafa wedding reception

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, attended a reception on Saturday evening hosted by Abdullah Ameen Al Shurafa, to celebrate the wedding of his sons Ahmed, Rashid and Humaid to the daughter of Abdul Hameed Al Yahyaei, daughter of Rashid Humaid Al Ali, and daughter of Abdullah Al Harbi, respectively.
Also present were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, Sheikhs, senior officials, diplomats, dignitaries, and guests.