Italy's Puglia Governor meets with UAE Ambassador

Emiliano said that Al Raisi's visit, as well as other economic visits with the pioneering companies in a number of sectors, would contribute to learning more closely about the province and its potential, which will create opportunities that strengthen relations between Italy and the UAE.



The meeting tackled the visit that will be organised by Puglia to the UAE with the participation of a delegation of officials, in addition to 20 companies that win the internationalisation and investment competition in Puglia among 100 companies next June.



Al Raisi thanked the Governor of Puglia for his co-operation in the success of the visit. He also highlighted the large volume of trade exchange with Italy, stressing that Expo 2020 Dubai will be a great opportunity for companies in the province of Puglia and Italy in general.



The parties exchanged views on ways to promote projects, which would contribute to enhancing the cultural and economic ties between the two countries.