UAE, Saudi Arabia discuss stronger co-operation

Buhumaid learned about the Foundation's programmes provided to all segments of the society and its role played to develop the social security policy. They discussed co-operation in providing services in accordance with the highest international standards in quality, efficiency and transparency.

Princess Moudi praised the UAE’s pioneering status and its prominent role in providing assistance to the underprivileged worldwide, which reflects the generosity of the wise Emirati leadership to include all segments of the society.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a forum organised during the minister's visit to the Riyadh International Book Fair to choose the UAE as a guest of honour of the event.

The Minister of Community Development also met Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They discussed the latest developments and the existing sectors of co-operation between the UAE Embassy and various Saudi institutions.

The UAE diplomat hailed the role played by the ministry to strengthen family cohesion and social solidarity by adopting a strategic plan gleaned from the vision of the wise leadership and the government's future approaches aimed at bringing happiness to the society and enhancing the country's status as a hub of happiness.