Mohamed bin Zayed, Kazakh President attend signing of agreements

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan attended the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Saturday.

Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Zhenis Kassymek, Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan, signed an agreement on Reciprocal Encouragement and Protection of Investments.

Two agreements were signed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy, to build world-class plants for polyethylene and polypropylene in Kazakhstan.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Yeraly Tugzhanov, Governor of the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, inked a framework agreement on the main principles for the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the Special Economic Zone, "Seaport Aktau" JSC. Another framework agreement on DP World's equity participation in the Khorgos Eastern Gate Management Company JSC was sealed by the DP World Chairman and Kanat Alpysbayev, President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The agreement on Kazakhstan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai was concluded by Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo Dubai 2020 Bureau, and Allen Chayzhunusov, the Kazakhstan Commissioner General of the Expo 2020 Dubai International Exhibition Kazakhstani Section.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court;Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Force; Lieutenant General Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Najeeb Al Ali, the Executive Director of Expo Dubai 2020 Bureau.

Present from the Kazakh side were Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Fund; Nurlan Onzhanov, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan; Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Investments and Development; Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry; Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy; Yeraly Tugzhanov, Governor of Mangistau region and Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, along other officials.