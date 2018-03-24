UAE condemns terror blast in Alexandria, Egypt

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the UAE strongly condemns this cowardly and criminal act of terrorism aimed at undermining the security and stability of Egypt, adding the attack is contrary to all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The statement also renewed the UAE's solidarity and stand with Egypt's leadership, government and people.

It also emphasised the UAE's firm and unwavering stance towards rejecting the various forms of violence and terrorism targeting all regardless of religion, race and origin.

The ministry expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those affected by this criminal act. It also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in paradise and grant patience and solace to their families. The ministry also wished the injured a quick recovery.