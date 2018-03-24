Korea’s President Moon committed to development of strategic partnership

President Moon, who arrived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi earlier Saturday, on his first visit to the Middle East since his inauguration as president last year, said that he planned to hold discussions that would focus on "concrete and practical measures for cooperation to produce synergies in mutually beneficial collaboration between the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and Korea’s push for income-led growth and innovation, and people-centered economy, thereby creating future growth engines and achieving the miracle of mutual prosperity."

Through this, he added, “I look forward to taking our strategic partnership to new heights and laying solid groundwork to further deepen and advance our future-oriented, comprehensive strategic partnership."

In written answers to questions from the Emirates News Agency, WAM, President Moon singled out the UAE’s first nuclear power plant at Barakah, west of Abu Dhabi, being built by a Korean company, as having established "a strategic partnership" between the two countries. Following the signature of the contract in 2009, he added, Korea and the UAE "went on to expand and diversify bilateral cooperation not only in conventional areas of collaboration, such as energy and plant construction, but also on all fronts, including national defence, healthcare and medical services, culture, government administration and even space exploration."