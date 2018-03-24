Mohamed bin Zayed receives Kazakh President

President of Kazakhsatn was accorded an official reception ceremony including the playing of the national anthem of Kazakhstan and a 21-gun salute.

He was welcomed by senior officials while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with senior officials accompanying the President of Kazakhstan.

He was received by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He was also received by Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Force; Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Najeeb Al Ali, the Executive Director of Expo Dubai 2020 Bureau.

The accompanying delegation of the President of Kazakhstan included Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Akhmetzhan Yessimov Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Fund; Nurlan Onzhanov, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan; Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Investments and Development;Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry; Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy; Yeraly Tugzhanov, Governor of Mangistau region and Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates.