Mohamed bin Zayed, Kazakh President discuss bilateral co-operation

The two sides discussed ways of enhancing ties of friendship and co-operation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and took stock of the latest regional developments of mutual concern.

During the talks, which took place at the Presidential Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visiting Kazakh President and his delegation and hoped the trip would contribute towards further consolidation of bilateral ties and realisation of aspirations of the two leaders in both countries as well as opening up of new prospects for joint co-operation.

The two leaders explored possibilities of advancing bilateral relations in investment and economic areas to serve the interests of the friendly countries and their people.

''The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to build bridges of communication and co-operation with other countries of the world in order to serve mutual interests and boost development and progress efforts. The UAE has established a solid foundation of distinguished ties with sisterly and friendly countries based on its policy of mutual respect, confidence and constructive co-operation," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

The Kazakh head of state expressed his delight at visiting the UAE, highlighting the important friendship and co-operation ties that bind his country with the UAE. He lauded the progress and development being witnessed by the UAE. He further said that due to the support of leaders in both countries, the UAE-Kazakhstan's ties have become a source of optimism and satisfaction.

According to him, two-way trade exchange has doubled four times.

"Thanks to the great efforts by the UAE leadership, your country has become a world leader in development. The future requires changes and adaptation to new developments and this is what you are always doing,'' he said.

Recalling the role of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in strengthening friendship ties with his country, he said, "This year, you are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Zayed, who left a lasting legacy in leadership, building and development thanks to his vision and policy you are following in his steps.'' At the end of talks, the two sides emphasised the importance of boosting bilateral ties and co-operation in economic, trade, investment, tourism and energy so as to serve mutual interests. They also highlighted the need for doubling international efforts to realise peace and security in the region and the world and promote values of tolerance, dialogue and peaceful co-existence among nations.

Among those who present at the talks were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry;Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and a number of senior civilian and military officials.

A number of Kazakh officials attended the talks including Askar Mamin,First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kassymek, Minister of Investments and Development;Beitut Atamkulov, Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry; and Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy.