ERC begins construction of Sheikha Fatima Maternity and Childhood Hospital in Mauritania

The Fund - launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the ERC's honorary chairperson - aims to provide protection and assistance to refugee women and children and improve their humanitarian and living conditions worldwide.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, said the two-storey, 20-bed health facility will house an operation theatre, sterilisation of anaesthetic unit, Emergency Care Unit, and multi-specialty wards.

"The hospital is expected to receive 50 cases per day and contribute to reducing neonatal and maternal mortality rates, which are high in Mauritania. H.H. Sheikha Fatima's initiatives in maternity and childhood provide basic healthcare services to mothers and children in many regions that lack these services.

" Sheikha Fatima is closely monitoring the conditions of marginalised women and children who are victims of crises and disasters around the world and directing the ERC to address and respond to these challenges and risks facing them by finding creative solutions to secure better living standards," she further added.

Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, said Sheikha Fatima's initiatives strengthen the ERC's capacities to launch projects that serve development and construction goals in countries facing humanitarian and developmental challenges and suffering from poverty and need.

"We hope the hospital would have a direct, far-reaching impact on the lives of women and children," he added.