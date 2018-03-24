2nd Phase of Sheikha Fatima's campaign kicked-off

As per the campaign plans, mobile clinics and a field hospital, under the supervision of volunteering doctors, will provide diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive healthcare services to the underprivileged people across the continent.

The initiative, part of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation’s (FDF), volunteering programme, "All of us are our Mother Fatima," is organised in line with the humanitarian values laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to launch Year of Zayed 2018 initiative.

This phase of the initiative will cover large areas in Zanzibar, Uganda, Morocco and Somalia, whereas the first one was a great success in providing its services to children and women in Egypt and Sudan.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said, that Sheikha Fatima pays extra attention to humanitarian work and is keen on providing the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services for various segments of society, especially women and children.

Al Anood Al Ajmi, Executive Director of the UAE Volunteer Centre, said that the campaign, which coincides with the UAE celebrations of "Mother's Day," underscores the UAE's role in providing healthcare to mothers and children across the world irrespective of their colour, race and belief.