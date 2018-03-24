Saif bin Zayed chairs FDSC meeting

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Rashid Salim Lakhrebani Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal Demographic Council, were present at the meeting.

The Council discussed a number of issues related to the demographic structure and the initiatives launched in this regard. It also approved the strategic approach of the work of the Secretariat-General within the framework of the UAE Vision 2021, which takes into consideration the social and economic challenges, the issues of fertility and productivity of the economic sectors, and the solutions put forward by the Council as part of the best international practices in line with the needs of the country.

The Council also highlighted the Emiratisation initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the importance of its adoption by all departments, especially the private sector.

It also discussed a number of issues related to various initiatives in this regard.