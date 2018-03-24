Over 1,000 Emiratis to work in customer service centres

The job seekers participated in a 3-day recruitment event organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, within an overall plan to increase the presence of Emirati nationals in four employment sectors, including customer services.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, said that 1,520 Emirati job-seekers with different academic qualifications and specialisations have registered throughout the three-day recruitment event.

Officials from some 58 customer services centres, who took part in the event, have conducted 1,866 recruitment interviews for the job seekers to assess their capabilities and whether they fit in for the jobs on offer, he added.

Over 400 individuals have already signed contracts with their new employers, with immediate effect, and we are looking for placements for the remaining 602, he said. "The ministry is in full coordination with the management of participating organisations and bodies to facilitate the appointment process of the new Emirati employees," Al Suwaidi continued.

The participating customer services centres included Tasheel, Tawseel and Tadbeer that have been launched earlier by the ministry under a public-private partnership plan.

"We are also in full consultation with the employers to figure out the reasons behind the inability of the 514 Emirati job-seekers to pass the recruitment interviews and to enrol them in training programmes organised by the Ministry to improve their employment prospects," he added.

The Ministry is also organising a recruitment event in Ras al-Khaimah on 26th and 27th March.