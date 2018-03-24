ERC holds health awareness workshops in Tarim, Yemen

The ERC team has conducted these workshops as part of its comprehensive health awareness programme that provides educational, health and environmental awareness. The workshop held informative sessions on healthy diets, especially for children, the risks of obesity and diabetes, and means to live a healthy lifestyle. Awareness sessions on the importance of cleanliness and the vital role it plays in the prevention of spreading communicable diseases and epidemics.

First aid kits, brochures and booklets on how to ensure healthy lifestyles for women, children, and the elderly, were distributed to workshop attendees.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, expressed the ERC's determination to continue partnering with civil society organisations in Yemen, especially those in the health sector, to help formulate and implement health awareness campaigns for the best interest of Yemen's citizens.