Nahyan bin Mubarak attends British Embassy reception

Special Olympics Great Britain athletes Greg Silvester, Kiera Byland and Ian Harper, who are currently visiting Abu Dhabi to promote the 2019 World Games, spoke to attendees about inclusion in sporting events.

In a speech during the reception, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am honoured to be with athletes of determination tonight. This evening’s gala strengthens the bond between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates." He went on to say that bringing together UK and UAE athletes, has underscored a commitment shared by both countries to regard each member of society as unique individuals that can contribute to the community.

"Recognising, respecting, and embracing diversity requires an open mind and the will to understand one another. Far too often in the past, people of determination were ignored. They received no respect. Their difference was a barrier few people tried to push aside. In recent years, however, people of determination have begun to enjoy the respect they deserve," Sheikh Nahyan continued.

The Minister for Tolerance went on to praise the UAE leadership for its commitment to empowering and supporting persons with disabilities to be active members of society.

Philip Parham, British Ambassador to the UAE, Philip Baram, said that the UAE plays a leading role in the region in supporting inclusiveness and changing perceptions. The hosting of the Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 this year is an excellent example of said role, Parham added.