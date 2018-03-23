ERC celebrates World Down Syndrome Day in Yemen

The function fits within the activities performed by the ERC as part of the Year of Zayed and goes in harmony with the directives made by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to inspire the Yemeni people with hope and help them survive the suffering they are going through.

The ceremony, which was held at Al Bara'im Park, in Al Mo'alla City, and supervised by Salim Al Mahrezi, the ERC Representative in Aden, featured folkloric shows performed by Yemeni troupes and competitions for children with down syndrome. Leaflets to raise awareness about the disease were distributed during the function.

Up to 27 children suffering from the down syndrome participated in the ceremony and honoured by the ERC in the presence of Dr. Ishraaq Al Siba'i, the Under-Secretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Health who expressed sincere thanks for the eminent role played by the UAE through the country's premier humanitarian aid arm in providing assistance to different segments of the Yemeni society, including people with special needs.