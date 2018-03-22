ERC launches awareness campaign in Hadramaut

The effort comes as part of the ERC's comprehensive health campaign to provide various health services and educational activities, as well as to promote health and environmental awareness, in Hadramaut Governorate.

The ERC team in the area launched, on Wednesday, an awareness and educational campaign for the visitors of the "3rd Surgical Counselling Medical Camp" of the "Bin Kardoos Development Foundation." It also visited the houses of the residents of the villages neighbouring Al Lisk, to provide blood pressure and blood sugar level checks and educate and raise the awareness of local residents about diseases and epidemics.

The team then presented an awareness programme through local radio about blood pressure, diabetes, the early detection of breast cancer and obesity.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC’s efforts to provide for the overall needs of the Yemeni community, as per the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He noted that the ERC’s work in the health and guidance fields comes within the framework of its keenness to support the efforts of Yemeni authorities and assist them in their vital role to provide the means of healthcare and stable living conditions for all segments.

Al Neyadi revealed the big projects and initiatives that would be implemented in the field of education, health, water, and infrastructure during the coming days. He affirmed that these efforts are aimed to achieve the ambitious goal of offering comprehensive services to families and all segments of the Hadramaut governorate, under the ERC’s motto "Caring about Life."

The C.F.A. Health Forum thanked the UAE and the ERC for their efforts in supporting the health projects and alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens. They also appreciated the qualitative support offered by the ERC for relief programmes, infrastructure projects, and humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Yemen.