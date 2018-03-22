FNC discusses Ministry of Justice's policy on legal profession

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee, and was attended by representatives of lawyers’ associations and law firms in the country.

Al Nuaimi said that the committee discussed the policy of the Ministry of Justice and the key challenges and difficulties faced by lawyers while practicing their profession at investigative authorities and courts as well as the issue of Emiratisation.

The meeting was also attended by committee members Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi, Committee Moderator, Ahmed Mubarak Al Hamoudi, Khalfan Abdullah bin Yokha and Mohammed Abdullah Al Kammali.