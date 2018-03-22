Saif bin Zayed Attends Special Olympics LOC partnership signing ceremony with Emaar

The agreement was signed by Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi said: "We are very pleased with the growing interest shown by major international companies such as Emaar in this national event that will boost the UAE's contribution in promoting solidarity and unity, amongst the various segments of society on a local, regional and global level."

"It is not surprising that a leading multinational company such as Emaar is spearheading corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and projects to serve people with intellectual disabilities and support the Special Olympics movement. This provides a major boost to our efforts in integrating People of Determinations into society and changing the perceptions of people with intellectual disabilities," he added.

Mohamed Alabbar said that Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, with its focus on promoting humanitarian and noble values, is an ideal initiative that aligns with the CSR commitment of Emaar. "The UAE has been at the forefront in promoting a culture of inclusion and empowerment, and by hosting the event in Abu Dhabi, we are making a strong statement to the world that we care and will work together to make a positive difference to humanity. We are honoured to support the event, which adds to the pride of our nation and celebrates the remarkable potential of People of Determination."

After the success of the Special Olympics IX MENA Games in Abu Dhabi, it is expected that the World Games, in March next year, will make significant achievements at various levels. "This motivates us to play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this major event," added Alabbar.

Special Olympics Worlds Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is expected to attract more than 7,000 athletes of People of Determination from 170 countries who will compete in 24 different sports. The event will host some 4,000 guests and over 6,000 family members, as well as more than 50,000 spectators and millions of viewers around the world.