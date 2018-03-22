Humaid Al Nuaimi awards 'Ajman Bravery Medal' to four injured UAE soldiers

His Highness awarded the Medal to Rashid Al Dhahouri, Rashid Al Baloushi, Salem Al Wali and Mohammed Al Ghafli, after their return from treatment abroad for injuries sustained while performing their national duty during their tour with the Arab Coalition Forces in Yemen.

"The nation’s children are always prepared to answer their call of duty and defend their rights, and they have proved that their wise leadership can depend on them to participate in the fields of honour and duty. We are proud of them for their sacrifice for the nation. You are an honour to us, the nation and its people," Sheikh Humaid said.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ajman Ruler for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ajman Ruler's Court; Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to the Ruler's Court; Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Court; Hamad bin Ghalaita, Personal Secretary of the Ajman Ruler; Tariq bin Ghulaita, Director of the Ajman Ruler’s Office; Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and other senior officials.